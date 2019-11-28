Teenage Celebrity Daughter Lands Herself In Hot Water Over 'Provocative' Prom Dress

The 54-year old proud model stage mother, Lisa Rinna, from the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills happily shares her 16-year old daughter’s prom dress just last Sunday night on Instagram. Her caption: 'Prom. 2018 [FLOWER EMOJI]'.

Her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, was a spitting image of her famous model mother, wearing a top ponytail with a gorgeous low cut black dress, showing off her plump cleavage off to her high school prom party in Los Angeles, California.

The brave young girl was proud after overcoming her battle with anorexia and sharing her years in the star spotlight, supported by her mother and father, Harry Hamlin.

She states: 'Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally.

'I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight.

‘Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it.'

It can be noted that both Amelia and her 19-old sister, Delilah are models - and Amelia just recently signed her contract to IMG models in her 16th birthday just last June.

'I saw my first runway show when I was I think like 12,' Amelia said when she was signed. 'I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry.

'I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me. I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever. Ever since then my mom would tell me "don't worry someday that will be you." Of course I never actually thought that would be the case.'

Amelia shares to W Magazine that signing her contract with IMG had been her dream.

Sources: Daily Mail / Photo Credit: TMZ