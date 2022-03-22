Teen Girl Finds Dad Sitting In Odd Spot, Instantly Snaps Photo When She Realizes Why

A photo of a man keeping his wife company as she underwent isolation during cancer radiation treatment has gone viral.

Marci Newman was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has been undergoing radiation treatments, BuzzFeed News reported. The treatments required that she remain in isolation.

But her husband, Jon Newman, didn't let that stop him from being there for her.

One day, their 17-year-old daughter, Mackenna, came home from school to a heartwarming sight. She saw her father sitting on a chair that was positioned just outside of her mother's room. The door was slightly cracked open.

Mackenna took a picture of her father keeping her mother company and shared it on social media.

"My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying," Mackenna wrote on Twitter.

The photo quickly went viral, receiving more than 71,000 retweets and more than 172,000 likes. Several social media users offered words of support to Mackenna and her family.

"Beautiful! True, beautiful, [meaningful] love," wrote one Twitter user. "All the best to your mom."

"I am a little late discovering this inspiring tweet. Thinking of you and your family. Your parents are amazing," wrote another. "Your dad. Incredible!"

"Amazing...may she heal soon. My heart goes out to you and your family," another user added. "Stay strong you have an amazing Dad."

"Kenna, I'm a #ThyCa survivor & a nurse. This is the sweetest!" wrote another user. "Loads of love [and] luck to your mom! Please let me know if I can help."

"My heart is melting tell your mom I'm praying for her [and] your Fam," added another. "Your parents are amazing. Praying for a positive outcome for you all!"

Mackenna said she appreciated all the love and support she and her family encountered on social media.

“The amount of love I’ve received is crazy and I didn’t expect any of it, but I’m so grateful,” Mackenna told BuzzFeed News. “I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love.”

The 17-year-old's mom added that this particular gesture by her husband was not an uncommon one.

"Jon goes to every doctor's appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation," Marci said. "And, as you can see, if he can't be by my side he is as close as he can get!"

