Viral Photo Of 4th-Grade Atlanta Teacher Sparks Heated Debate Online

Photo credit: Triceyl/Instagram via ATTN:, MonaKhalifaxo/Twitter, Twitter via Distractify

A photo of a fourth-grade teacher in Atlanta has gone viral, sparking a heated debate about whether or not her dress is appropriate for school.

Patrice “Tricey” Brown has been deemed #teacherbae on social media after a photo of her in a peach dress went viral, ATTN: reported.

The Atlanta teacher’s photo had mixed reactions. Some social media users have called her “the sexiest teacher in America,” while others scrutinized her choice of attire, deeming it “inappropriate” for school.

In response to a question posted on Twitter, asking users if the teacher was dressed appropriately for school, the reaction was split down the middle.

“Only if she teaches pole dancing,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Absolutely inappropriately This is a place of business not a date, come on now!!!!” wrote another.

“Lets be real...the outfits were chosen to show off her curves and you have to be a fool to think she's not aware,” wrote another user.

Others thought there was nothing wrong with the teacher’s dress, and argued that the teacher was being shamed for having curves.

“Any of these outfits on a thin lady with no breasts or a** would not be considered inappropriate,” wrote one Twitter user.

“What's wrong with how she's dressed?” asked another user. “Nothing is revealing! People are just intimidated by her curves. #TeacherBae”

“Really fascinating to watch people assume a Black female teacher is intentionally trying to sexually entice her students with a dress,” wrote another. “If it isn't our hair, it's going to be our shape. If it isn't our shape, it's going to be our attitude. Whatever issues folks can have w/us.”

Other social media users took a more comical stance.

“If I was her student, I would have perfect attendance, sitting front row and all,” wrote one user.

“I’d stay in detention,” wrote another.

Brown has since deleted many of the photos that have gone viral from her Instagram.

"My only focus is to remain FOCUSED!" she wrote as a caption on Instagram on Sept. 12, under a photo that read, "This Too Shall Pass."

