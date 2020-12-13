Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing Throwback Bikini Photo

Sofia Vergara, 48, posted a rare throwback bikini pic from the 90s, and it quickly garnered close to 900k likes on Instagram.

The former Modern Family star captioned the post: "#tbt The 90’s Miami!! [palm tree and dolphin emojis]."Photo Credit: Google

The photo was taken during a stunning beach sunset featuring warm orange hues. Vergara was posing in a white bikini with sparkling rhinestones.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lately, the actress has been filling her Instagram page with various pics from her modeling days. In October, she shared a bikini pic from the early 2000s, in which she was wearing a chic beige dress.

Her fans were quick to compliment her in the comments, with one writing, "You look the same now darling."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Another one commented, "You sure that's not like last week???"

Vergara recently snagged the Comedy TV Star award during the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

She said in her acceptance speech, "This is a very, very special award because, as you know, nine months ago we finished Modern Family forever. So, this is the last award that I'm ever, ever gonna receive for the show, the show that changed my life. My career."

"I want to thank you for making me a part of this fantastic show. I really, really miss it. I love it. I had the best time in my life, and I appreciated every single moment I was there," she continued.

Sources: America Now