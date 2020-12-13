Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing Throwback Bikini Photo

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Sofia Vergara

Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara, 48, posted a rare throwback bikini pic from the 90s, and it quickly garnered close to 900k likes on Instagram.

The former Modern Family star captioned the post: "#tbt The 90’s Miami!! [palm tree and dolphin emojis]."Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

The photo was taken during a stunning beach sunset featuring warm orange hues. Vergara was posing in a white bikini with sparkling rhinestones.

Lately, the actress has been filling her Instagram page with various pics from her modeling days. In October, she shared a bikini pic from the early 2000s, in which she was wearing a chic beige dress.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Her fans were quick to compliment her in the comments, with one writing, "You look the same now darling."

Another one commented, "You sure that's not like last week???"

Vergara recently snagged the Comedy TV Star award during the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Sofia Vergara

Photo Credit: Instagram/Sofia Vergara

She said in her acceptance speech, "This is a very, very special award because, as you know, nine months ago we finished Modern Family forever. So, this is the last award that I'm ever, ever gonna receive for the show, the show that changed my life. My career."

"I want to thank you for making me a part of this fantastic show. I really, really miss it. I love it. I had the best time in my life, and I appreciated every single moment I was there," she continued.

Sources: America Now 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

sofia
Social

Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing Throwback Bikini Photo

dentist
Social

Dentists Warn Against Dangerous New Influencer Trend On Social Media

mike
Social

College Football Coach Takes $1M Pay Cut After Backlash For Wearing 'Controversial' Shirt

letter
Society

Man Receives 'Offensive' Letter About His Front Yard Christmas Decorations

ivanka
Politics

Photo Of Ivanka Trump Wearing Teal Dress Sparks Online Debate

sheriff
Society

Alabama Sheriff's Office's 'Controversial' Christmas Tree Sparks Outrage

melania
Politics

Melania Trump Faces Backlash On Twitter After Sharing New White House Christmas Photos

melania
Politics

First Lady Melania Faces Backlash Over White House Christmas Decorations