Sofia Vergara Draws Attention After Sharing Swimsuit Photos On Instagram

On Memorial Day, Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to encourage her fans to stay home and celebrate with their families. She flaunted her beautiful figure in the post, clad in one-piece swimsuits.

Her post, which featured two sets of photos, was captioned: "Happy Memorial Day Weekend." In one set, she was dressed in a sea-green swimsuit, and was lying on a pink float. The beautiful blue water provided a great background for the pic, which showed Vergara holding a book. In the other set of photos, Vergara was in a zebra striped one-piece, and she flaunted her buns while lounging on her stomach.

However, some fans took issue with the caption, and one person commented: "memorial day isn't happy."

Vergara’s choice of swimwear was a far cry from her more risqué bikini choices.

Now that "Modern Family" has come to an end, Vergara has moved on to a new role – as a judge on America’s Got Talent – alongside Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Her post garnered a ton of likes and comments on Instagram. The comments were a mix of criticism and praise, with one person writing: "if we lived like you my dear, we'll all stay at home,” and another one: "Raining in Miami. Easy to stay home:-) Thank you for encouraging everyone to be home and be safe!"

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Sofia Vergara