Sofia Vergara Draws Attention After Posting Swimsuit Photo From The '80s

Sofia Vergara lit up her Instagram page with a steamy swimsuit picture from the 80s.

The actress posted a picture from her modeling days in Colombia, dressed in a one-piece yellow swimsuit, donning perfect makeup. She captioned the picture: "#tbt The 80’s Colombia."

Many of her fans were quick to note that she still looked like her younger self, and were more than willing to comment on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One wrote: "As beautiful then as you are now."

Another said, "Nothing has changed!"

The comment sectioned featured only great things, and some reminisced about the good old times.

"80's flair love it gorgeous photo," one commented.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The 80s best decade in the last 100 years," another said.

In another throwback inspired post, Vergara posted a video of herself hosting a show while wearing a yellow bikini. The video amassed over one million views, and while only her Spanish speaking fans could understand her words, no comprehension was needed to appreciate Vergara’s beauty.

"The 90’s," she captioned the video.

She has posted pictures of herself relaxing at home while working on puzzles.

She captioned a picture as she worked on the nearly complete puzzle: "Everyone in this house is so serious about those puzzles!!!"

She has also posted Zoom videos as she interacts with her former cast mates in the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"We couldn’t be physically together yesterday but this was the next best thing thank you @jimmykimmel for bringing our #modernfamily together last night," she captioned a picture showing most of her former cast mates.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Sofia Vergara