Singer Turns Heads After Wearing 'Controversial' Outfit For Vogue Cover

This week, Vogue Magazine announced that Harry Styles would be the magazine’s December Cover star, the first male solo on the cover since 1982.

On the cover, Styles is wearing what is normally considered traditionally female clothes, including a ruffled evening gown, a big tutu, a plaid skirt, and other pieces.

Candace Owens, a conservative author, called the cover a "steady feminization of our men" adding that "manly men" needed to be brought back.

Other celebrities were quick to defend Styles and the magazine, with Elijah Wood responding: "Masculinity alone does not make a man."

A number of Styles’ fans recalled times in history when men wore heels and gown.

The magazine has been slammed by LGBTQ activists who have accused Styles of queer bating – a marketing technique that hints at, but fails to depict people in the LGBTQ community.

Others stated that the cover should have featured the queer men who have been dressing like this, but have not gotten the credit given to Styles.

However, the December issue is being celebrated as a trailblazing moment in culture and fashion.