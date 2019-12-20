Singer Sparks Controversy For Wearing 'Revealing' Outfit At Basketball Game

Just last Thursday, December 12, the iconic ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, Lizzo, sparked a heated debate on Twitter after stopping by the recent Lakers game wearing a very controversial outfit exposing her butt.

Lizzo wore a black oversized tee with a cut-out circle around her butt, revealing her rear with a matching black thong underneath.

"It's their opinion, so I mean, it's not for me to really ingest,” the singer said. “It's for them to express and for me to choose to listen or not."

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself, and I learned to love it. And that was the thing everybody can't stop talking about," Lizzo continued.

Albeit celebrities often show up on the courtside at basketball games trying to blend in with the crowd, Lizzo ultimately takes the spotlight after giving her fans a signature twerk on the big screen, dancing to her own song - “Juice.”

Many fans had mixed reactions over her controversial outfit, where many praised and bashed her for the look.

One fan tweeted: "I was offered to go to the lakers game yesterday but I said no because I'm lazy. I could have seen Lizzo tho."

Another user disagrees, saying that Lizzo should have chosen a better outfit for the occasion. “I love Lizzo, but this isn't appropriate for ANYONE to wear to a game with kids present no matter what their shape or size.”

One user defended Lizzo’s look, saying: "It just sucks that it takes someone so talented, positive & beautiful being continuously torn down for some of yall to finally believe fatphobia is real. Your fat friends been telling you, but welcome. Time to support us too."

Lizzo chooses to be herself despite the backlash from others. “It was out. It be out… Be you, do you. Don’t let anyone steal your joy, especially not the internet.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Access