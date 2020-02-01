Singer Faces Backlash Over Outfit With 'Controversial' Political Message At The Grammys

Joy Villa, an award-winning recording artist and political activist, attended the Grammy Awards dressed in a red, white, and blue outfit. She posed on the red carpet in her tight floor-length red dress and white form-fitting coverlet decorated with blue sequins and white stars. She had two huge red ostrich feathers in her hair, and a tiny clutch purse adorned with a red, white and blue elephant, the Republican Party symbol.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her dress had the words “TRUMP 2020,” at the front, with the backless dress featuring the words “IMPEACHED & RE-ELECTED,” at the back.

The gown and coat with cape sleeves were both custom-made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Allinger said: “The collar of Joy’s latex dress was inspired by a neckline on a dress by Alexander McQueen, and the coat is inspired by our first lady [Melania Trump] — I just picture her in this. So yeah, USA!”

“I feel like Miss America in this; it’s all couture. He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected,” Villa told The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When asked if she had shared her fashion designs with Trump in advance, she said, “He’ll be surprised. I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive. I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”

Villa wrote on Twitter: “As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump!”

Her dress led to an outpour of criticism by Liberal Twitter:

“Award for worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards goes to #JoyVilla.”

“[T]hat Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy.”

“Joy Villa has an entire Trump Administration fashion line. She calls herself a singer-songwriter and has been active since 2001 but, look at the chart history. Her husband? A white man who’s had dinner with Trump. Whoever snuck her into the Grammys needs to sneak her back out.”

“Not me googling Joy Villa and still not knowing who the bish is. Sis had no other choice but to wear that grotesque ass gown at the Grammys.. gotta get noticed somehow, right? Cause it for sure ain’t that for that music you be putting out.”

There were also a number of tweets supporting the singer.

On read: “Thank you Joy Villa for being brave enough to speak the truth to a world that isn’t ready to hear it! 2020 is the YEAR OF AVA MAX!”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter