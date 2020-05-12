Singer Adele Shares Birthday Photo On Instagram, Sparks Weight Loss Debate Online

Adele took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her 32nd birthday, taking the time to thank healthcare workers for their dedication as they fight against COVID-19

She captioned the post: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

However, most of the attention was drawn towards Adele’s weight loss, and a heated body image debate quickly ensued.

As some people hailed her weight loss, others slammed the show of support, calling out people for supposedly hailing skinny bodies and devaluating those who are overweight and obese. This sparked backlash against the slammers, who were then accused of “skinny shaming” the singer.

CBS News reported the following positive comments:

“I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen wrote.

“THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!” Kalen Allen, who works on The Ellen Show, commented.

“Omg no te reconocí estás hermosa,” Columbian YouTube star Lulu99, wrote, translating to “Oh my God, I did not recognize you. You are beautiful.”

“you’ve worked so hard to look like this and I’m so glad you’ve got your purpose, but I want to tell you that for me you were always spectacular, beautiful and sexy woman,” Spanish TV personality Nagore Robles wrote.

However, blogger and disability activist Melissa Blake slammed these posts, writing: “I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this… Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy.”

Blogger Katie Meehan wrote: “Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting.”

“Yes Adele looks amazing, Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing.” reporter Emma Kelly wrote.

“Adele losing weight doesn’t mean that she wasn’t beautiful at any size and complimenting her appearance now doesn’t take away from that fact. Her body, her choice for how it looks. You do you, girl! Happy birthday, May sister,” said film and TV critic Hanna Ines Flint.

One Twitter user commented: “Why are we SKINNY SHAMING Adele just because she decided she wanted to be healthy and take care of herself? And no just because she use to weigh more back then doesn’t mean she use to be ugly. She’s always been pretty.”

“Society is never happy! Body shaming Adele for being ‘too skinny.' You know what the beauty of all this is? She did it for damn herself, not for you or society’s approval. Now she looks happier, healthier and more confident!” another wrote.

CBS News reported that Adele has not “publicly opened up about her weight loss.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Adele