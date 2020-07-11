Singer Accuses Restaurant Of 'Discrimination' After Being Turned Away Because Of Her Outfit

Jess Glynne, a London-based singer, took to Instagram and Twitter to complain that she was discriminated against when a fancy fish restaurant refused to serve her because she was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Glynne stated that the Sexy Fish in Mayfair refused to let her dine at the restaurant because of her casual wear.

She wrote: “Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service. Please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye.”

Glynne was quickly slammed on social media for using the word “discrimination” to describe the incident. Many maintained that while her situation may have been embarrassing, it was not equivalent to what minority groups face on a daily basis.

Others stated that while dress codes may be ridiculous and classist, her choice of words was inappropriate.

One person commented: “Someone needs to tell jess glynne that... being turned away from a restaurant cos you’re wearing a hoody is not discrimination.”

Another on wrote: “I think dress codes are nonsense in this day and age but this is embarrassing and the use of the word discrimination is going down like a lead balloon.”

“I would have discriminated against her for her terrible, terrible music,” another one commented.

One simply wrote: “Discrimination ffs.”

A number of people maintained that she was the one to blame for the incident, and not the restaurant.

One person commented: “hang on, so she went to a fancy nancy restaurant dressed like she was going to the petrol station for some baccy and lucozade and then cries “discrimination” when she’s turned away?”

Another one wrote: “Sexy Fish is a 5* restaurant with a dress code in Mayfair - I wouldn’t have let you in looking like that either @JessGlynne”

Another person was more focused on the fact that she wasn’t wearing a mask: “Where is her mask!!!!!”

One person found the incident hilarious: “Sorry but the sincerity of this is made even better by the fact she went to a restaurant called Sexy Fish.”