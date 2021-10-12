October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Sean Hannity Gets 'Caught In The Act' When He Thought It Was Commercial Break

Author:
Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping. A recent study performed by John Hopkins found that vape products from 4 popular brands contain potentially harmful chemicals. More on that here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-06/vape-products-contain-potentially-harmful-chemicals-caffeine

Fox News host Sean Hannity failed to realize that television cameras were back on following a commercial, and he was caught on TV vaping.

Seconds after the show resumed, one person on set seemed to get Hannity’s attention, and he yanked the vape from his mouth and cast it aside. Hannity briefly flashed following the moment.

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Fox News host Laura Ingraham teased him about the moment, and called it “cute.”

“Oh wait, am I on camera right now?” Ingraham teased as she drank from a water bottle. “Oh, hi.”

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

“It happens to the best of us, Hannity,” she said. “I mean, those little moments are cute, those are in the forever reel of the real Hannity — like, we want to know you.”

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Photo Credit: NewscastStudio

Curtis Houck tweeted: “OMG Hannity just had his Gutfeld/peeing moment – he lost track of time during the last break so he was still wearing his glasses and smoking a Juul. (Sorry for the jump cut at the 0:10 second mark during "Villain of the Day" — Snapstream recordings were switching to Ingraham)”

Sources: The Daily Wire

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

Screen-Shot-2021-03-21-at-7-00-26-PM
Social

Sean Hannity Gets 'Caught In The Act' When He Thought It Was Commercial Break

coke
Society

Coca-Cola Racism Training Sparks Controversy For Allegedly Asking Staff 'To Be Less White'

malone
Society

Family 'Demands' Justice After Officers Shoot 18-Year-Old, Police Release Body Cam Footage

halloween
Society

Police Ask Man To Remove Halloween Display After Neighbor Complained It Was 'Offensive'

pamela
Social

Pamela Anderson In Hot Water Over Her 'Offensive' Halloween Costume

today
Society

'Today Show' Instagram Photo Of Kid's Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

decor
Society

Homeowner's 'Offensive' Halloween Decoration Removed After Sparking Controversy

tomi
Social

Tomi Lahren Faces Backlash After Sharing 'Controversial' Photo Online