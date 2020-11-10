Salma Hayek 'Divides Fans' After Sharing Recent Photo

On Thursday, 54-year-old Salma Hayek posted a photo of herself wearing a silver crop top and low slung skirt. The photos flaunted Hayek’s washboard abs.

She merged two throwback red carpet photos, rocking a sleek bob hairstyle. Many of her followers commented “stunning” and “beautiful,” but others resorted to commenting on her weight.

One person wrote: "Too too skinny!!!!!!!!!" while another commented: "I love Salma. But she does look too skinny in this picture."

Numerous fans slammed these commenters for body shaming, maintaining: "She's always been perfect."

Others gushed over her hairstyle, with one person writing: "OMG I love this hair."

Salma’s post bore the caption: "Cause tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999" referring to a Prince song.

Salma often posts age-defying swimsuit selfies and vacation photos of herself wearing bikini.

She maintained she is all-natural and is proud of how she looks and feels the older she gets.

She told People: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticize myself so much. Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma states that her youthful look is because of good posture and a healthy, balanced diet.

She states that her glow is also because of her personal relationships. She’s been happily married husband Francois-Henri Pinault since 2009, and the two are parents to 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

