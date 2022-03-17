Skip to main content

Woman Calmly Accepts Ticket From Officers And Goes Home, Later Gets Unexpected Knock On Her Door

ticket

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A pair of deputies from Brevard County, Florida, received praise for assisting a family that seemed to be down on its luck.

Two police officers in the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Sean Cronin and Field Training Officer Anthony Gonnelly, noticed that a mother and her family were going through hard times during a stop for a minor traffic violation in Cocoa, Florida, WOFL reported.

Image placeholder title

The officers then decided to help the struggling family out. 

They contacted the county's Community Services Team to ask for help in obtaining a car seat and purchasing household groceries for the family.

Image placeholder title

Two staff members helped them find a car seat and then went grocery shopping.

The items were delivered to the grateful family later that same day.

Although the car seat was donated, the officers reportedly paid for the groceries out of their own pockets.

"It is actions like this and many others that make me so proud of the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office who do everything they can to protect our community," Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a post on the department's Facebook page.

Image placeholder title

Commenters responding to the post praised the officers' thoughtful actions.

"Thank you to the deputies and the CSU team for doing the right thing and helping someone in need," one person wrote.

"Thanks to very these awesome deputies!!!" another commented. "Just shows what they are made of...Very compassionate and caring!!"

Image placeholder title

"So proud to be a resident of Brevard County where our sheriff's dept is always doing great things for our community," another posted.

The post received more than 2,000 likes and 400 shares in six days. 

Sources: WOFL, Brevard County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

ticket
Social

Woman Calmly Accepts Ticket From Officers And Goes Home, Later Gets Unexpected Knock On Her Door

farewell
Society

People Stunned To Learn Why Two 9-Year-Olds Were Hugging, Bawling In Each Other’s Arms

sinus
Society

Young Girl Keeps Passing Out Randomly Without Explanation, 2 Years Later Doctors Finally Know Why

waitress
Society

Guy Recognizes Something About Waitress, Then Shows What’s In His Pocket

challenge
Society

If You Hear Your Kids Say The Word 'Blue Whale', Stop Them Before It’s Too Late

fashion
Society

Teenager’s ‘Fashion Statement’ Catches Cop’s Eye, Then He Gets A Closer Look

dog
Society

Pit Bull Grabs Baby And Drags Her Outside, Mom In Disbelief As She Looks Out

rape
Society

Mother Calls Police On Her 14-Year-Old Son After Catching Him Raping His 8-Year-Old Cousin