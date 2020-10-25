Reality TV Star Faces Backlash After Sharing Photo Wearing 'Controversial' Hat

On Sunday afternoon, Kelly Dodd was slammed online for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat during her surprise bridal shower party.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star — who will be tying the knot with Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal on Saturday — posted pictures from the party, which had fans wondering how the guests were practicing social distancing.

According to Page Six, the hat was a gift from a friend, and a clear play on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dodd later defended the hat in a now-deleted video, in which she said: “You know what, all lives matter. People that can't get a joke, go f**k yourselves.”

While some paid attention to the hat, others expressed their concern over the lack of face masks and social distancing during the party, which was attended by Dodd’s RHOC co-stars Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Elizabeth Vargas.

While Dodd later tried to placate her fans by posting a photo of the guests wearing disposable face masks, it seemed like the masks were just for the photo-op especially since they are not seen in others pictures of the event.

One person commented: “Yeah well it doesn't count when you post a picture before with everyone NOT wearing them. So disrespectful to all the healthcare workers, essential works, people who have lost loved ones bc of COVID. Your carefree sprit is not safe at this time.”

In April, Dodd was slammed for traveling on an airplane and downplaying the virus.

In response to the criticisms, Dodd wrote: “If it's dangerous why are the airlines still flying? You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS? It's 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It's God's way of thinning the herd!”

Shortly after making these comments, she posted an apology on Instagram.

“I want to give a public apology,” she said in her Instagram Stories. “When I wrote ‘this is God's way of thinning the herd,’ that's not what I meant. I’m not insensitive. I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones, and I do think that we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”

