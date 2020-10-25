Reality TV Star Divides Fans Over Daughter's ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit - Opposing Views

Reality TV Star Divides Fans Over Daughter's ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Adam Busby took to social media on September 22, posting a silly selfie of himself and his girls. However, a number of fans took issue with Blayke Busby’s outfit.

The photo was taken near the bottom of the stairs in their home, in which all of them had on silly faces for the camera. Adam had his eyes wide and his cheeks puffed out, with his thumb pressed against the tip of his nose with a high five sign made with the same hand. The girls were in the background, all wearing silly expressions also. 

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Blayke’s lips were pursed, and it seemed like she was blowing a kiss for the camera. Some fans were more focused on Blayke’s outfit instead, which featured a blue and back crop top in a zebra stripes design, complete with matching bottoms.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

The flash of skin exposed by Blayke’s top had some fans enraged, and others expressing concern.

However, not all fans were critical of the outfit, as some argued that she should be allowed to wear whatever she wanted. Others maintained that it was not a problem as long as her parents had approved the outfit. However, others insisted that Blayke was too young to wear a crop top. 

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Photo Credit: Instagram/Adam Busby

Adam has yet to respond to the critics’ comments. 

Sources: America Now

