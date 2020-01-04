Owen Wilson Agrees To $25k A Month For 18 Years

In 2018, actor Owen Wilson and his on-and-off lover Varunie Vongsvirates became parents to Lyla Aranya Wilson. Way before the baby came, the couple's relationship had been marred with massive disagreements. This resulted in such fallout that Wilson has yet to even see the baby.

Five months before the baby was born, Vongsvirates filed a paternity petition. She was seeking custody and maintenance. Aranya’s mother did confirm that her former lover was not part of their little girl’s life.

According to Radar Online, "When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke… He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number.”

This is perhaps what prompted the “baby momma” to rush to court, but Owen refused to comply with any orders thrown his way until a paternity test was conducted. The results were positive, according to court documents.

Following the DNA results, Owen and Varunie’s lawyers came together to settle on an amicable agreement. Owen had to assume the fatherly provision roles he had neglected since the conception and birth of the baby.

The 51-year-old actor would first part with $70,000, a one-off payment, which would cover, Varunie’s legal fees, and a night nurse and labor coach. Court documents reveal that he makes a monthly payment of $25,000 (£19,000) in child support.

Meanwhile, Varunie was granted the sole custody of Lyla and would be responsible for making all the decisions on her behalf. On the other hand, Owen was compelled to include Lyla in his Screen Actor’s Guild medical insurance coverage. He did not ask for visitation rights for his daughter, even though he has another two children, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old. The two are from his ex-girlfriends Jade Duell and Caroline Lindqvist, whom he sees regularly.

