Olympic Gold Medalist Draws Attention After Flaunting Bikini Bod In Recent Instagram Photos

On Wednesday, Nastia Liukin took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of swimsuit season with her fans.

She posted some stunning swimsuit photos, clad in a tiny, chic bikini top and a matching pair of high-waisted bottoms that showed off her muscular legs and backside.

"My favorite season of the year has finally arrived in Dallas: SUMMER!" she wrote.

She continued: "I live for swimsuit season and all the fun prints, colors and styles that come with it. I love how creative designers are getting from the different materials to daring color combinations!"

Her fans praised her, with one writing: "Have fun. you earned it through dedication and hard work."

Liukin has made it as an influencer and fashionista, and is always willing to share her outfits and style secrets with her fans. She is now starting to make money by modeling the clothes.

Last week, she showed off some workout clothes by Good American, a company owned by Khloe Kardashian.

She wrote on the Instagram video: "I'm in the cutest little Good American workout set."

As gyms are hit hard by the coronavirus restrictions, Liukin decided to give back to the community that has supported her over the years.

Earlier this week, she announced: "I’m so thrilled to announce that the Nastia Liukin Fund is giving $100,000 to gyms in need during this global pandemic. Many gyms are facing extreme financial hardship, including difficulty paying the expenses necessary to continue operations. We want to help."

Liukin recently moved back to Texas, and revealed that while she regretted leaving Los Angeles, she was happy to be back in her hometown.

She wrote: "LA, you were good to me. Will forever remember and hold so many memories close to my heart. The good + bad and happy + sad. I’ve experienced it all while living there. For now, I couldn’t be more excited to finally be home, forever. Once a Texas girl, always a Texas girl. Dallas, I’m finally home."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Nastia Liukin