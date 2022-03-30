Skip to main content

Obama Daughters Turn Heads After Latest Photos Of Them Go Viral Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

On March 16, Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted hiking in the Hollywood Hills, both donning black fitness attire.

20-year-old Sasha was in a pair of Black shorts, black graphic T-shirt tied into a crop top, her belly piercing gleaming in the LA sun. 23-year-old Malia was in a black sports bra and leggings.

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Just days before, the two girls were spotted dining out with their mother at an upscale LA eatery.

The hiking pics, obtained by The Daily Mail, attracted numerous comments, with one person writing: “Will always love Michelle Malia & Sasha for being black women in the public eye who took all that shit in stride, minded their business and never let the haters see them sweat. And also serving looks.”

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

A second person commented: “I love how Malia look like Obama if he was a babe and Sasha look like 87% Michelle, 13% Obama. Gorgeous girls them East African genes strong asf.”

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

The Obama girls have been thriving since leaving the White House.

Malia reportedly landed a writer’s gig in Donald Glover’s upcoming series with Amazon Studios. She landed this golden opportunity after graduating from Harvard in 2021.

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Photo Credit: Twitter/All Things Black Women

Sasha, who was previously enrolled in the University of Michigan in 2019, reportedly transferred to a school in California. Rumors state that she’s attending the University of Southern California, but this has never been confirmed.

Sources: Yahoo

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

obama
Social

Obama Daughters Turn Heads After Latest Photos Of Them Go Viral Online

funeral
Society

Funeral Held For Forgotten Homeless Veteran, Attendees Stunned When Doors Burst Open

dad
Society

Man Follows Teen Girl Home From Bus Stop, But Her Army Vet Dad Was Home And Makes Him Pay

clerk
Society

Dollar Store Clerk Shoots And Kills Armed Robber, Grieving Family Demand Justice

11 (1)
Society

Customer Overhears Vet In Nearby Booth, Quickly Calls In Manager

employee
Society

Mom Sees Employee's Interaction With Old Lady, Looks Through Store To Track Down Manager

s
Society

Dentist Turns Heads After Putting Up Sign Reserving Parking Spots For Only Certain People

smirk
Society

Woman Tries Killing Officer Then Smirks In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off Her Face