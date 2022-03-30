Obama Daughters Turn Heads After Latest Photos Of Them Go Viral Online

On March 16, Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted hiking in the Hollywood Hills, both donning black fitness attire.

20-year-old Sasha was in a pair of Black shorts, black graphic T-shirt tied into a crop top, her belly piercing gleaming in the LA sun. 23-year-old Malia was in a black sports bra and leggings.

Just days before, the two girls were spotted dining out with their mother at an upscale LA eatery.

The hiking pics, obtained by The Daily Mail, attracted numerous comments, with one person writing: “Will always love Michelle Malia & Sasha for being black women in the public eye who took all that shit in stride, minded their business and never let the haters see them sweat. And also serving looks.”

A second person commented: “I love how Malia look like Obama if he was a babe and Sasha look like 87% Michelle, 13% Obama. Gorgeous girls them East African genes strong asf.”

The Obama girls have been thriving since leaving the White House.

Malia reportedly landed a writer’s gig in Donald Glover’s upcoming series with Amazon Studios. She landed this golden opportunity after graduating from Harvard in 2021.

Sasha, who was previously enrolled in the University of Michigan in 2019, reportedly transferred to a school in California. Rumors state that she’s attending the University of Southern California, but this has never been confirmed.

Sources: Yahoo