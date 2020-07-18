NFL Player Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Sharing 'Offensive' Social Media Posts

DeSean Jackson issued an apology on social media after posting anti-Semitic and offensive posts on Instagram over the Fourth of July weekend.

In a statement, Eagles called Jackson’s words “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling” and that his comments “are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.” The organization then asked Jackson to apologize, and he did.

Jackson apologized on social media, but was also required to apologize to both Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. Both Lurie and Roseman are Jewish.

The Eagles' statement did not specifically detail the punishment Jackson would face, but read in part: “We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean...”

Jackson’s statements included quotes from Adolf Hitler, as well as an expression of admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center classified Jackson’s posts as anti-Semitic.

He has since deleted the posts about Farrakhan.

Part of quotes Jackson highlighted included statements that white Jews will “blackmail” and “extort” America. After he was slammed for the post, Jackson wrote an “apology” reading, “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one.”

However, the “apology” also included another comment from Hitler (is has since been debunked) that read: “They (Jewish people) will extort America, their plan to world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

Jackson never used the words “I am sorry” in his “apology,” but maintained that he didn’t mean his comments the way they were interpreted.

He stated that he didn’t mean to put any race down and that he didn’t intend to cause any harm or hatred, adding that he did know that Hitler was a bad person.

“I really didn’t understand what this passage was saying,” he wrote. “Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism.”

In the accompanying video, he said, in part: “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything that Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”

He maintained that his intention for the post was to enlighten his people and uplift his race.

“I was just trying to uplift African-Americans, and slavery, and just enlighten my people,” he said.

Sources: America Now