News Anchor Gets Slammed Over Her 'Inappropriate' Look, Fires Back At 'Offended' Viewers

Kristen Nicole, an award-winning anchor, had sound advice for the viewers who were “offended” by her baby bump.

Kristen is the morning news anchor at "Good Day Chicago," a mother of one, and expecting her second baby. While she’s been anchoring for years, this was the first time she’d received criticism about her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She shared photos from August 2016 to the present, in which she was wearing the same form-fitting blue dress.

She captioned the post: "Let me save you some trouble. My email address is Kristen.Nicole@foxtv.com, but if you're writing to tell me that you're offended by the sight of my baby bump, don't hold your breath waiting for a response. It's not coming. I wear this dress probably once a month. No one has EVER had a problem with it. Wear it almost 8 months pregnant?? Whoa...disgusting, right? (insert massive eye roll).To Karen, Gene and Sabrina who wrote to me today, use your time better. Pay someone a compliment. Do a good deed. To everyone else who has sent messages of congratulations and well wishes, you are keeping me motivated through these last 6 weeks. We're finally in the home stretch! I have had a healthy, comfortable, stress-free pregnancy. My husband, son and I are beyond excited to meet our new addition. Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kristen revealed that she had received three separate emails, with one woman accusing her of using a fake baby bump to “boost ratings,” another asking "when will you start wearing dresses fit for pregnancy," and the last one telling her to "stop wearing tight dresses -- they don't do you any favors."

She confessed that she had felt self-conscious five months into her pregnancy, but her confidence was boosted when co-workers told her to embrace her changing body. She expressed that receiving the negative messages "was disheartening."

However, fans praised her for being incredibly honest.

One commented: "Can't believe anyone would take time out of their day to say things like that."

Another wrote, "You are beautiful. Ignore those who try to make someone feel bad, because they are so insecure."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: KLMO-TV Channel 7.2