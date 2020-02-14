Natalie Portman Turns Heads Over Dress With 'Powerful' Political Message At Oscars

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman stepped onto the Oscars red carpet with Dior cape that was a literal statement piece.

Portman stated that her intention was to “recognize the women who are … not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”

Her cape included the names of female directors Lulu Wang, Alma Har’el Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Melina Matsoukas, Marielle Heller, Mari Diop and Céline Sciamma.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Many on social media were quick to applaud her for the “powerful” message.

Portman has always supported female directors, and in 2018, made note that the Golden Globes nominees for Best Director were all male. She began, “Here are the all-male nominees,” before reading the names of the nominees; Martin McDonagh, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and Christopher Nolan.

Portman has been vocal about her views especially pertaining to women’s rights. In April 2019, while speaking at the youth activism event WE Day in Los Angeles, she suggested that all feminists be vegan.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Dairy and eggs don’t just come from cows and chickens, they come from female cows and female chickens. We’re exploiting female bodies and abusing the magic of female animals to create eggs and milk,” she said.

The 2020 Oscars were filled with moments where celebrities spoke out on a number of progressive ideologies.

“Pose” star Billy Porter made a grand entrance on the Oscars red carpet, and this was applauded by members of the LGBT community.

Porter had a pre-show interview with Janelle Monae, who when asked about her role in the movie inspired by the hero Harriet Tubman, said: “I think the important takeaway is to listen to black women. When we are in positions of leadership, when we have your support we can do the unthinkable.”

Julia Reichert, the co-director of “American Factory,” seemed to articulate a Communist slogan as she accepted her Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

“Working people have it harder and harder these days — and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,” Reichert said.

This remarked was eerily similar to Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ Communist Manifesto, whose last lines state: “Workers of the World, Unite. You have nothing to lose but your chains!”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: ET Style