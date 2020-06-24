Muhammad Ali's Son Calls Black Lives Matter 'Racist', Says Dad Would Be Against Movement

On the fourth anniversary of his father’s death, Muhammad Ali’s son claims that his father would have been against Black Lives Matter, and called the movement “racist” and protestors “evils.”

Muhammad Ali was against racism all his life, but his son claims that his dad would have been sickened by the looting and violence that began during George Floyd protests.

He told The Post: “Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place. You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.”

Muhammad Ali Jr., speaking of the BLM movement, said: “I think it’s racist.”

“It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is,” he said during the hour-long interview with The Post.

He defended law enforcement, saying: “Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man.' They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

He also spoke about George Floyd’s killing, saying: “The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.”

He echoed Trump’s statement that Antifa instigated violence during the protests and that it should be categorized as a terrorist organization.

He stated: “They’re no different from Muslim terrorists. They should all get what they deserve. They’re f–king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops. They’re terrorists – they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing. Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.”

He continued: “Not all the police are bad, there’s just a few. There’s a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up. I never had a bad scene with a cop. They’ve always been nice and protect me. I don’t have a problem with them.”

Speaking about BLM, he continued: “It’s a racial statement. It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that.”

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody. These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You’re not even black. Democrats don’t give a s–t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s–t; she’s trying not to get locked up. Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump,” Ali Jr. stated.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Willie D Live