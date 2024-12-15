Mother Blasted Online After Sharing Photo Of Her Newborn's Hands

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in March 2021.

A photograph of a newborn with surprisingly long and pointed nails has stirred concern online, sparking discussions about the potential dangers of such "claws."

Shared on Facebook, the image quickly gained attention as social media users expressed worry about the sharp nails on the baby's tiny fingers. The picture, which has now gone viral on Twitter, displays a woman's thumb holding the infant's hand, revealing meticulously crafted fake nails.

The woman captioned the image with a boastful message: 'I can do your babies nails...cheap rates.'

Critics of the photo were swift to point out the potential risks of the infant's adorned nails. One person commented, 'Baby nails are sharp enough as is, I can't imagine equipping my daughter with claws. Hard pass.'

The pictures depict the baby wearing false nails in various styles, with pointed, talon-like nails in one image and more rounded edges in another. The designs showcased the stiletto shape, a square, and an oval edge.

The controversial advertisement caught the attention of Reddit users, igniting outrage among parents who highlighted the potential dangers of this trend.

One individual stated, 'You’re supposed to keep your baby’s nails cut short so they don’t hurt themselves… this is trashy and f***in stupid.'

Another expressed, 'This is highly dangerous. Babies often poke themselves in the eyes or face, and even without nails, they'll leave scratch marks. This is straight-up stupid and will only harm the baby further.'

Concerned for the baby's safety, a third person added, 'I could understand painting a baby’s nails, but giving them fake ones? It’s too dangerous! They are always touching their faces, so it could really do hurt their eyes. It’s better to wait until they are a lot older.'

Some individuals speculated that the nails in the photo were digitally added, while others recalled a similar incident that garnered attention in December.

In light of these discussions, it's important to note that keeping babies' nails short is recommended to prevent accidental scratching, especially for newborns born after their due dates, when their nails might be longer and sharper.

While online trends can spark debates and divisions, the safety and well-being of infants should remain the top priority, ensuring their health and happiness throughout their early stages of life.

