Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing Throwback Bikini Photo

On Thursday, November 5, 48-year-old Sofia Vergara posted a 90s bikini shot taken in Miami during her modeling career.

The former Modern Family star had fans gushing over her hourglass figure, clad in a tiny white bikini. The bikini top seemed to be too small for her voluptuous chest, and her cleavage was one to remember.

Her tiny bikini bottoms were hiked up high, and fans were all for the look.

Her long flowing hair was highlighted and left cascading down her back.

She captioned the post: "#tbt The 90’s Miami!!," and it garnered over 807k likes in no time. Comments flowed in, with one person writing: "Bringing that Miami heat!"

Another fan wrote, "Mama mia," while another one commented, "U look the most beautiful woman in the world."

Sources: America Now