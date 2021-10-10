Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing 'Revealing' Photo On Instagram

On Wednesday afternoon, Sofia Vergara showed it all on Instagram.

The 49-year-old Modern Family star posted a tantalizing post to celebrate National Coffee Day, honoring her roots. The star is seen lying naked on a space filled with coffee beans.

She had her body angled sideways, her knees bent and toes pointing outwards. Her left arm was positioned behind her, her hands spread on the beans. Her other hand cupped some coffee, with her tilted her head to the side, eyes closed.

Her pose covered most of her privates, with a portion of the beans censoring her chest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her natural beauty was accentuated with just a hint of makeup, including light eyeshadow and a touch of nude lipstick. Her blond tresses were styled in soft curls. She went accessory-free.

She captioned the post: “Happy #nationalcoffeeday All Colombian café,” adding a laughing smiley emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The post garnered over 780,000 likes and over 4,700 comments.

Fans showed their love in the comment section, with some writing:

“How is it to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?”

“Ain’t nobody looking at that d*mn coffee.”

“I want the coffee beans you’re laying on!”

“Playful mood. You are so hot!!! Nothing beats a Colombiana.”

Paris Hilton left five flame emojis in the comment section, with model Charlotte McKinney leaving three hot face emojis.

Vergara was born in 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is the youngest of five children.

Her career began when she was put to work as an actress on a Mexican telenovela in Bogota. This got her work on a travel show based in Miami.

She officially relocated to the U.S. in 1994 but got her citizenship after 20 years.

She proudly told Jimmy Kimmel about passing her naturalization test with flying colors: “You know what? It’s a very emotional moment for me. It took me a lot of time to get my residence even though I was working here for a long time.”

While she appreciates her citizenship, she has remained true to her roots. She’s vocal about where she came from, as evidenced by her interviews and social media posts.

Sources: Blast