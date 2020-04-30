'Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Posting Bikini Photo On Instagram

For the second week in a row, Sofia Vergara has wowed her fans by uploading sultry swimsuit pictures on Instagram. Over the weekend, the 47-year-old showed her figure in a barely-there string bikini.

The former “Modern Family” star was dressed in a blue two-piece whose bottom was so small her glorious buns were practically uncontainable. The picture was more than welcome, with fans flocking to the comment section to praise her body.

The backyard bikini shot showed Vergara turned away from the camera, reaching her arms up to the sky. In another photo, she captured their afternoon snack, comprised of cheese and crackers. She also posted a picture of her husband, Joe Manganiello, who was dressed in a black tank top and Steelers swim shorts.

The actress spent her break from “America’s Got Talent” with her family, including Bubbles, her Chihuahua. She captioned the pics: "Patio picnic."

Her fans were quickly enthralled by the pictures, with one writing: "Booty, everywhere."

Another wrote: "You look amazing!!" while a third commented: "That body is banging."

Others left fire and heart emojis.

Last week, Vergara shared sultry throwback pictures of her modeling days in Colombia. She was dressed in a yellow swimsuit that got fans admiring her beauty.

Vergara is the latest panelist to join “America’s Got Talent,” a gig she secured before her time on the long-running sitcom came to an end.

