Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself On The Beach In Miami

Sofia Vergara has been using her steamy throwback pics to help her 18.9 million Instagram followers find something to look forward to while they are stuck in quarantine.

This week, she shared a throwback 90s topless pic of her lying on the beach in Miami.

She captioned the post: “#tbt Miami in the 90’s,” adding the hashtag, “#stayhomemiami,” to remind fans to remain in their homes.

The picture shows the Modern Family star flashing a seductive look while sprawled out on the sand, clad in green bikini bottoms only. Her right arm is stretched out forward, while her left arm is laid across her body, her ample cleavage peeking through.

The Columbian-born star’s legs are lifted and crossed as she gazes directly into the camera.

Her fans flocked to the comment section, leaving overwhelmingly positive remarks, and an abundance of fire emojis.

One person wrote: “Absolutely stunning photo.”

Another commented: “You've posted this picture several times... and we still haven't seen it enough.”

Another person wrote: “Wow! That sand is so lucky!”

Yet another person commented: “Beautiful then and even more so now! Wow!!”

In last week’s throwback pic, Vergara can be seen modeling in a skimpy black bikini in Miami in the 90s.

Vergara, who starred in the long run ABC hit comedy series Modern Family, posted a 90s throwback photo on April 30 which showed her snuggled up next to her young son Manolo, who is now 27.

In a previous 80s Throwback pic, she showed her sultry 20-year-old self clad in a yellow one-piece swimsuit.

Vergara has been in quarantine with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, in their Beverly Hills mansion which she bought in 2014 for $10.6 million.

The two got married in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Sofia Vergara