Model Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads After Posting 'Juicy' Bikini Shot

Emily Ratajkowski decided to show off her toned body on Instagram by posting a steamy topless photo while wearing only a bikini bottom.

Standing in the sun, the 28-year-old covered her cleavage with her hands, holding a juicy lemon in the right one. She completed the look with her beautiful diamond ring and a blue bucket hat. She pulled her bikini bottom waist high, showing off her curves and hips.

She struck a pose, looking straight into the camera. Within an hour, the post had racked up over half a million likes, and they kept increasing. The comment section was no different, with many of her fans posting thirsty comments.

"BABE OF THE BABES," one person wrote.

"You are the hottest woman alive. I wish I was you!" another wrote.

"Be still my heart. Do you take any bad photos?" another comment read.

The post comes just a day after she posted a video of herself brushing her teeth while wearing a G-string and a crop top. She even took a step back as she brushed her teeth, showcasing her beautiful body.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski