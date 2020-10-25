Miley Cyrus' Sister Turns Heads In 'Inappropriate' Outfit During Performance

20-year-old Noah Cyrus shocked a number of viewers when she took to the stage of the CTM Awards wearing a naked bodysuit to perform “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen.

The risqué bodysuit had a bikini top and rhinestone G-string to cover her privates while everything else was on display. She completed the look with white gloves that went up to her elbows, thigh high boots and a cowgirl hat.

Noah’s choice of outfit did not impress many of the CMT Awards viewers.

"Sorry but outfit you wore on cmt was not appropriate. Disappointed that CMT allowed it. Maybe she was confused of being Cher. Just saying," one person wrote.

Another person commented, "Really confused by the Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus performance on the CMT awards last night! First of all, she is NOT country! And how was what she was wearing ok?!?!!"

Another commenter wrote, "Tonight my dad and I found true millennial/boomer middle ground in discussing whether or not Noah Cyrus's CMT Awards Performance outfit was appropriate for the time.. And when I say we 'found middle ground,' I mean, we both decided...we didn't know."

"Somebody tell Noah Cyrus to go change outfits. This is CMT.. we don’t roll like that," someone else added.

Another comment read, "Seems Noah Cyrus didn’t get the memo that CMT Awards are not equivalent to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. I cannot fathom how incredibly distasteful & abhorrent her 'costume' was. Praying to God above that she’s forbidden to perform among CMT artists ever again."

"That was just embarrassing to watch and the outfit has no place in country music," someone wrote.

Many viewers stated that the CMT Awards had lost some of its loyal fans for letting Noah perform in the outfit.

However, some of her fans had no problem with the outfit, with one person writing, "That outfit is gorgeous. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise."

"Flawless as always," another person wrote, while another commented, "You’re a queen I hope you know that."

Sources: America Now