Michelle Obama Turns Heads With Photo Of Her 1982 Prom Outfit

56-year-old style icon and former first lady took to Instagram to share the ultimate throwback photo from her high school prom.

The picture showed Obama in a pink satin polka dot dress and a matching jacket. The dress featured a high side slit, but her shoes were not visible in the photo.

The former first lady was participating in the #PromChallenge, encouraging teachers and students to join in. The movement was championed by When We All Vote and MTV, and encouraged schools to explain what they were doing to register students as voters. Participants were eligible to win a free prom.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Obama has been known as a style icon since her White House days, choosing promote American designers, especially emerging talent. She has worn designs by Jason Wu, Tracy Reese, and Brandon Maxwell, as well as more affordable brands like Target and Gap.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In her memoir Becoming, Obama wrote: “As a black woman, too, I knew I’d be criticized if I was perceived as being showy and high-end, and I’d also be criticized if I was too casual. I wanted to draw attention to and celebrate American designers, especially those who were less established, even if it sometimes frustrated the old guard, including Oscar de la Renta, who was reportedly displeased that I wasn’t wearing his creations.”

When it comes to shoes, Obama has long been a favorite of Jimmy Choo, gravitating mostly towards the classic pointed-toe pumps. After leaving the White House, she has worn some more trendy footwear, including the $4,000 sparkling gold Balenciaga thigh-highs.

Since the campaign days, Obama had been putting together her ensembles with the assistance of Meredith Koop, her personal stylist.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Michelle Obama