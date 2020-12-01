Michelle Obama Shares Some 'Sad News' About Relationship With Her Daughters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared virtually on the Conan O’Brien show, where she shared some surprisingly relatable news about her family life during lockdown. She shared how the novelty of being at home due to the pandemic had worn off.

She stated that during the "early stages" of the stay-home mandates, they were "excited to be together," but then it got to the point where the girls, 22-year-old Sasha and 19-year-old Malia, began “itching” to head back to college.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We were all being organized and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work - the girls were still in classes in the spring - and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings," she said. "We would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work puzzles, and play games."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Barack taught the girls how to play spades. We actually had some organized things. Like we had an art exhibit day, where we all went off and did water color paintings, and then we showed it," she said.

However, this didn’t last long, and she revealed: "Now, Conan, this was in the early stages. I think first our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them. And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around and that was good because it helped us break it up.”

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes. They're doing it remotely. And they're no longer thrilled about being with us," she stated.

Despite all this, she maintained that the most important thing was that they were safe.

Speaking to Jennifer Lopez on Instagram Live, Michelle stated: "I'm just glad that they're staying put. Even if they're sick of me."

Sources: America Now