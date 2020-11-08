Melanie Griffith Turns Heads After Sharing Lingerie Photos On Instagram

63-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Melanie Griffith posted Instagram photos of herself in pink lingerie as part of Kit Undergarments' efforts to raise funds for the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

She captioned the post: "I'm joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I'm wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose (size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose (size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy," she added.

In October 2019, the Working Girl star posted a lingerie selfie while sitting on the edge of a bathtub, modeling a pink bra and panties. She had her hair wrapped up in a towel and a pair of stylish flats on her feet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Her famous friends gushed on the comment section, with actress Jamie Lee Curtis writing, "WHOA MAMA," and actress Trudie Styler, Sting’s wife, commenting, "can I get those legs next time around ?"

Griffith is among the most recent celebrities to partner with Kit Undergarments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an initiative that has seen Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Selma Blair, Lisa Rinna and others posing in the brand's lingerie for the cause.

41-year-old Hudson posted a photo of herself in the lingerie as she leapt into the air.

"Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this," she captioned the post, cheekily adding, "... also, voting in underwear is fun!"

Sources: America Now