Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Her Outfit During Visit To Disadvantaged School

Meghan Markle is the focus of another controversy following her outfit choice when visiting underprivileged kids at a New York City School.

Markle and husband Prince Harry visited Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school alongside New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter on Friday.

94 per cent of students in the school are eligible for free meals, with the school also providing shelter for disadvantaged families struggling with housing.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $8041 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching $2,313 pants, sparking a heated debate online.

She was also wearing $387,000 worth of jewelry and $665 Manolo Blahnik suede shoes, with The Daily Mail asking her to: “Read the room!”

Harry wore beige chinos and a long-sleeve navy polo shirt for the visit, aimed at promoting early literacy in students.

He sat with the Year 2 students as Meghan read a copy of her picture book The Bench.

However, some were supportive of her outfit choice, with Hello Magazine calling her look “stunning.”

“Keeping it simple with hair and makeup, the former Suits actress wore her raven locks slicked back into a low bun. She sported a fresh glowing makeup look, with a dark smokey eye that subtly highlighted her natural beauty,” the article read.

The couple had their masks on for the visit, but they shared some hugs with the students.

Harry and Markle have been busy in New York, visiting the World Health Organization headquarters for a “dialogue on the urgent need to achieve global vaccine equity.”

“In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building,” they said in a joint statement on Archewell’s Instagram account. “Today’s meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic.”

“Building on ongoing conversations we’ve had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity. We’re so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part,” it continued.

Sources: News.com.au