September 20, 2021

Megan Fox Turns Heads With 'Barely-There' Outfit On The Red Carpet

Photo Credit: Twitter/Daily Express

On Sunday night, Megan Fox dazzled on the red carpet during the MTV VMAs wearing a sheer dress.

The actress appeared at the event with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who was performing at the event with drummer Travis Barker.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Page Six

Fox daring look featured a custom Mugler sheer dress with subtle glitter embroidery and an embellished thong. She paired the dress with a simple hairdo and accessories. Her feet were encased in a pair of champagne-colored six-inch Jimmy Choo Max sandals.

The sandals had an ankle strap and open-toe design.

Photo Credit: Twitter/One Love

Machine Gun Kelly also went for a bold choice of outfit, rocking a bright red high-shine Dolce & Gabbana metallic suit and matching shirt. He had pearl accents on his face and accessorized with multiple silver rings.

He completed the look with simple black patent dress shoes.

Photo Credit: Twitter/One Love

This is the latest event where the two have made headlines with their outfits. The two have been spotted everywhere together since they revealed they were a couple last June, and have been pictured wearing coordinating outfits.

Sources: FN

