Madonna Turns Heads After Sharing 'Risque' Photo On Instagram

61-year-old pop icon Madonna posted a risqué photo on Instagram which showed her clad in a transparent bra and tight black panties. Her pose and camera angle left her crotch out for all to see.

She captioned the post: "Current Wardrobe Sitch... And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Thanks for coming to my Graduation ceremony! @stevenkleinstudio," she continued.

Her fans hailed her boldness, with photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein commenting: "2020VISION POWERED EXPRESSIVE & DETERMINED THE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK... MADONNA #MASTER -PIECE"

Katy Perry wrote: "Omg I just enrolled in that college!"

Actress Asia Argento commentted: "Ti amo!! #freethenipple "

Michelle Visage, RuPaul's Drag Race judge and Madonna superfan, wrote: "I'm a fellow graduate @madonna "

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Madonna has chosen to be sexually expressive in her art despite the criticisms and calls asking her to “grow old gracefully.”

The critics were vocal in the comments, with some writing:

"Girl I love you dearly. why?? why?? think about your kids.”

"too much..way too much. .u r an original dont be like everyone else please."

"Too Old to be doing this. Madonna was relevant ages ago. She needs to take a rest.”

"Retire from Music with Dignity, she has been dethroned by many others already."

"Please act according to your age."

However, Madonna’s plan does not seem to involve taking the critics’ suggestions, and she has continued undeterred.

One longtime fan wrote: "Anyone that’s been a fan for many years, knows this is so you! Love it!!"

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Madonna