Madonna Turns Heads After Sharing Lingerie Selfie On Instagram

On Tuesday, Madonna graced her fans with two sultry pictures of her lingerie-clad body. In the first picture, she showed off her booty, and the second picture was a front shot of her body.

Fans went wild over the photos, leaving comments showing just how much they appreciated the “Papa Don’t Preach” star. One person wrote: “Ommmgggg yasssss serve that body ody oddyyyyyyy,” while another one gushed: “Thaaaa Queen.”

“True glamour never fades,” a third person wrote.

She captioned the photos: “I would be jumping up and down if I could after eight months of being in pain. [clapping emojis] Wish me Luck!” This was a revelation about her upcoming “regenerative treatment” for her missing cartilage.

The 61-year-old has not been feeling well after her knee injury during her last world tour. Fortunately, she is a fighter.

She told her fans last October after postponing a performance to focus on her treatment: “I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. [It’s] time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding.”

Madonna is known for pushing boundaries during her performances, songs, and dance moves – making her the iconic star she is today. In 2019, she shut down rumors about her alleged butt enhancements by making sure people knew she wasn’t seeking anyone’s approval.

She shared a picture of herself in NYE gear, and captioned the post: “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval [laughing emoji]. Entitled To Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank You 2019 ! Its Going To Be An Amazing Year!! #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Madonna