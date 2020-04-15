Lisa Rinna's Model Daughter Turns Heads After Posting 'Sultry' Selfie

Amelia Gray, model and daughter of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, took to Instagram to share a selfie promoting self-love during these trying times.

The 18 year old was wearing impeccable makeup, and covered her bare top with a shawl sleeved arm, her well-manicured nails clearly visible.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Love yourself a little extra these days," she captioned the post.

Friends and fans were impressed by the post, and wrote their appreciations in the comments.

One wrote: "gorgeous girl - on the inside and out."

Another wrote: "Quick question, how are you such an angel."

One of Gray’s designer friends offered a playful suggestion of the model’s next shoot.

The comment read: "patiently awaiting hot photos of you in your terry set," to which Gray responded: "omg gonna wear it all weekend don’t you worry!"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gray had recently opened up about her body, revealing that she had finally accepted it, and that she was more confident.

She wrote: "I’ve never really been big on sexualizing myself. There are a lot of reasons behind that- but I really want to change that. I don’t think that it should be considered wrong, or shameful, for a woman to be confident with her inner beauty, and outer beauty. No matter what shape, size, or height. This is something that I have been so afraid of my whole life."

She added: "Now that I am confident in how my body has grown, though I wish I had always been, I don’t know why I wouldn’t accept it and own it. There’s nothing wrong with loving yourself. Showing a little bit of skin shouldn’t define the person you truly are."

She also wrote about her new “mindset shift” after being indoors for a month. She took time to congratulate herself as she continues her self-love journey.

She wrote: "Not sure why but I can't wait to wake up and do my workout. It's the best part of my day besides reading my book. The first time this whole month I'm actually looking forward to another day! Proud of my mindset shift."

Earlier in the week, Gray shared a photo of herself shielding her eyes with a book, stating that she had a “new routine.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Amelia Gray