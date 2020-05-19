Lisa Rinna Turns Heads After Sharing 'Thirsty' Bikini Photo On Instagram

Lisa Rinna responded to Denise Richards’ diss by posting a bikini shot showing off her smoking hot figure. The 56-year-old flaunted her body, clad in a black lace bikini.

Her post showed fans that she was not the only "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star with sex appeal in spades. She struck a pose in her bathroom, posting the picture two days after she responded to Richards’ diss.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While the "Wild Thing" star's diss wasn't directed at Rinna, she quickly responded.

Richards’ statement was directed at Kyle Richards, who called her a "ragamuffin" on an episode of "RHOBH," an insult directed at her low-key look at the backyard barbeque.

Richards responded in the next episode, stating: “I am f–king Denise Richards, Kyle. I don’t think these b------ know I’ve been on every f–king magazine cover you can possibly imagine that they would want to be on.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She then took to social media to back up her words, sharing her seven magazine covers, including Esquire, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and many more. She captioned the post: “Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin. Just a few covers to share for #tbt."

While Kyle later apologized and stated that her co-star was “absolutely beautiful,” this did not stop Rinna from posting her own Playboy covers. She captioned the post: "Well S---..... I only got me two of the covers that we’d all want to be on. DANG. And I’m selling sex. Dang again. oh well. Lois loves them."

Kyle apologized after fans slammed her in the comments, saying: "I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Lisa Rinna