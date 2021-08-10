Kim Kardashian Turns Heads For Wearing Bondage-Style 'Gimp Suit'

Kim Kardashian showed up for ex Kanye West in style.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta dressed in an all-black Balenciaga outfit, including skintight pants, a long-sleeve top, over-the-knee heeled boots, and a full face mask over her head, for Kanye’s second album listening event.

In a series of photos posted by Kim the next day, 44-year-old West could be seen dressed in a similar Balenciaga and facemask ensemble, although his outfit included a bulletproof vest with Donda, the name of his upcoming album, written on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Their children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, were also at the event, dressed in black outfits.

Kim had previously shared a video of the event at the stadium, where West has reportedly been living as he works on the album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thursday’s event marked the second listening event for the album, named after West’s late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 after plastic surgery complications.

West played a new rendition of the album on Thursday, which featured Donda’s voice.

The record is West’s first release since the 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which got him the best contemporary Christian album Grammy, and his first since Kim filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Last month, Kim, their children and sister Khloe Kardashian attended the first Donda listening event in Atlanta.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, a source said that Kim has continued to prioritize her kids and her co-parenting relationship with West.

"Kanye is in complete work mode right now," the source said. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."

Kim has been flying their four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta to give them time with their dad, the source said.

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye. Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce," the source added.

Sources: Yahoo