Kim Kardashian Turns Heads After Sharing 'Quarantine Workout' Photos
As she quarantines in her home, Kim Kardashian-West has taken to wearing a bikini during her workout sessions.
On Friday, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians posted her “quarantine workout” photos on Instagram. In the two photos, she was wearing a racy cheetah print two-piece and a chunky pair of sneakers.
Kim posed on a Stairmaster machine rocking a blonde wig and full makeup.
“Omg” Emily Ratajkowski commented, while hundreds of her fans commented with heart eye and flame emojis.
“That’s how I work out too” one person joked.
A second person wrote, “UNRETOUCHED QUEEN.”
On Thursday, Kim promoted her new SKIMS Summer Mesh collection by posting behind-the-scenes pic of herself in a nude bodysuit and lace-up stilettos.
Earlier in the day, Kim posted a picture of herself in a blonde wig, black oval frame sunglasses and clear heels while rocking crotchless beige chaps over her white triangle bikini. She took various shots posing in front of a silver chrome car in her driveway. She even showed fans a sneak peek of her butt cheek in one of the pics.
“All dressed up with nowhere to go," she captioned the photos.
However, Kim recently revealed: “there are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower,” because she is busy with her four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months.
“It’s a different type of task when you’re now having to home school your kids and figure it all out,” she said, adding, “My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together.”
