Kim Kardashian Slammed Online Over 'Tone-Deaf' Tweet

Kim Kardashian has been slammed on Twitter for sharing “tone-deaf” tweet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was slammed for mindlessly flaunting her wealth with no regards for the hundreds of thousands of lives impacted and lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter users were outraged by Kim’s tweet flaunting the horses at the Wyoming ranch, where she houses the 14 “Freesian” horses (The true spelling in Friesian).

She captioned her tweet: “Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch.”

The images she posted revealed that her and husband Kanye West flew to Wyoming to celebrate North’s cow-girl themed 7th birthday party. Despite the fun Kim is having, many found her tweet insensitive considering the world’s current state.

One person wrote: “Yeah slightly tone deaf Kim.. come on love.. people are struggling, don’t begrudge ur fortune but maybe u don’t flaunt it when ppl can’t feed their kids.?”

Another one commented: “The money you paid to buy one of these horses could have fed one or two families of four for a whole year. 50+ people could have eaten. But yay you have 13 extra horses.”

Someone else wrote, “Honestly the fact that you chose a moment in time when our unemployment rate is the highest it’s ever been since the Great Depression to brag about having too many fancy horses and then couldn’t even spell the breed correctly is a perfect illustration of America in 2020.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Kim Kardashian, Twitter/born @ 367 ppm CO2, Twitter/Jessica Defino