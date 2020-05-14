Kim Kardashian Gets Mixed Responses After Sharing Throwback Photo Of Her Mom In A Bikini

Kim Kardashian sparked controversy after posting a throwback picture of her mom, Kris Jenner.

The 39-year-old captioned the bikini throwback pic: “best mom [sic] in the entire world.”

The early Mother’s Day tribute ended: “And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!!”

Her comments were slammed by fans, with many telling Kim not to place so much emphasis on her mother being “thin” after having a baby.

However, it has not been revealed when the picture was taken, so it is unclear how long it had been since the birth.

Kim shared the photo on Twitter, captioning: “Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom! I found this pic and this is not long after having her 4th child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do mom! I love you.”

Fans flocked the comment section with criticisms, the responses reading:

“Being skinny isn’t goals, being a good person is.”

“Being skinny is not the goal… being confident in your own skin after having babies is that my mum goal.”

“Why do we base GOALS on how skinny a woman can get after birthing a human?”

“Tell what you love about your mom. Is it her caring? Her understanding? Her boundless love for you? Nope, she got skinny and tan after four babies!! GOALS.”

Despite the negativity, some fans showed support, praising Kris’ looks.

“Kris is and has always been a babe,” one person wrote.

“Looks so much like Khloe here,” another added.

Kim’s early Mother’s Day tribute was her opportunity to share the Mother’s Day gift she has gotten for her mother.

Kim was able to procure the camera that photographer Alfred Garcia had used at Kris’ wedding to Robert Kardashian in 1978. Robert died in 2003.

Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, but they remained close up to his death.

She captioned the never-seen-before images she posted: “I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/Kim Kardashian, Twitter/Ibakeoneceayear, Twitter/Sopheeclaire