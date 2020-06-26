Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure In 'Spray-On' Pants

Kim Kardashian posted a couple of photos that were taken in her mega sized closet, which showcased her figure in skin tight pants that looked more like they were sprayed on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The rubber pants were so tight that fans couldn’t help but raise a couple of questions. In one photo, Kim showcased her generous behind, and the other one showed fans a front view of the grease-to-fit rubber pants.

"Don’t hurt ‘em Kimberly!" one person commented.

Another one wrote: "Am I the only one that thinks that getting like 35k likes in less than 2 minutes is amazing?"

"How do you even get those on," one asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"You are an incredible woman," one person said.

"Kanye is so boring ... come see me instead," another added.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian