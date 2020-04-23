Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Figure For Her Shapewear Brand

Kim Kardashian West released her in-closet demo of her popular shapewear clothing SKIMS to excited fans.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star posted several pictures of herself dressed in a scoop bralette and stretchy shorts and briefs. She flaunted her famous backside in a couple of shots, showing fans how stretchy the material was.

She said in a video, "It's super stretchy and super cute. It is so cute and so comfy, I know you guys are gonna love it!"

Her long hair was pulled back into a tight braid that hung down her back, drawing the viewer’s attention to her backside. The ribbed material of the clothing was visible as the fabric stretched comfortably to accommodate her generous behind.

The video featured the star modeling in high-waisted briefs and a number of different tank tops. She revealed that the new collection also included thongs, but she did not pose in them.

She captioned the pictures: "The @SKIMS Solutionwear pieces you’ve been waiting for are back in stock! Shop the Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh and Sculpting Bra now at SKIMS.COM before they sell out."

A number of her followers were excited about the new product, but some of her fans were waiting for North to interrupt another one of her mom’s video. Last week, North butted in on one of Kim’s PSA videos, eliciting a multitude of hilarious responses from fans.

One person requested for a new video featuring North: "Wheres North. We need an update of her bothering you."

Another one commented, "was anyone else waiting for north west to jump in."

Many of her fans were more focused on the new SKIMS launch, and one fan commented: "This is amazing kim , can’t wait."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian, Instagram/SKIMS