Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Her Latest Hairstyle

39-year-old Kim Kardashian showed up at her husband’s Kanye West Paris Fashion Week show on Monday wearing a Yeezy taupe jacket covering a plunging beige crop top, baggy high-waisted grey trousers and strappy nude heels.

Many eyes were on her hair, which had long braided plaits. Kim, who has come under fire before for wearing braids, elicited the same outraged response from social media users.

She was accused of once again appropriating black culture, but responded by posting a picture of a model with the same hairstyle. She maintained that Kanye had styled her specifically for the show.

However, this did not get her the support she might have been looking for, and one person commented: “Just because your daughter is mixed and your husband is black doesn’t mean you are.”

Another wrote: “You are not black this s**t is so racist. PLEASE listen to the Black people telling you that this is cultural appropriation & not okay. Black people face legal discrimination simply because of their hair and you get to just wear it for fun. Do you recognize how privileged this is?”

Other comments read:

“How does she keep getting away with it?”

“Not this again”

“YOU ARE NOT BLACK”

“Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else.”

“She white and got braids behind our backs!!!”

“No no no not the braids again.”

“Cultural appropriation season 67.”

“I honestly think @KimKardashian and her team do this intentionally to market their product, controversy does sell.”

However, some of her fans came to her defense, with many of them praising her new look.

The comments read:

“You don’t have to be black to wear braids.”

“Love the braids!”

“Come on its 2020 , everyone can have braids.”

“At what point did some of y'all decide white people can't braid their hair?”

Kim’s representatives have yet to respond to the backlash.

Kim was called out in 2018 for wearing braids, which she called the “Bo Derek” braids.

At the time, she posted a number of racy photos on Instagram with the caption, “Hi, can I get zero f***s please, thanks.”

She was wearing a dressing gown and socks, and had blonde braids, which caused the backlash.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian West