Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Daughter's ‘Inappropriate’ Dress

A picture of Kim Kardashian West's daughter is sparking controversy on social media.

The photo shows North West walking down a New York City street wearing a peach-colored dress that has features similar to a corset, the Daily Mail reported. Several social media users commented on the picture, saying the dress was inappropriate for a girl her age.

'Is that a corset ?!" questioned one Instagram user. "mean it's cute but wow!"

"Nop...completely wrong," wrote another. "What was Kim thinking? Let her be a child...she's already cute"

"Let the kid be a kid! Why put a corset on her at such a young age?!?! Smdh!" another commenter wrote. "Poor kid, she'll start her injections and such before you know it! AyeAyeAye!"

"She is cute but that outfit is ridiculous," added another.

While several commenters appeared outraged by her daughter’s dress, others jumped to Kardashian West's defense.

"People ....it's the style of her dress..she is NOT WEARING A CORSET," wrote one user.

"The corsets not real....its a piece of fabric sewn on to the front of the dress..yall make kim look like a bad mom," wrote another.

"She's simply perfect!" another user wrote about North. "I can't wait for this lil girl to get a lil older lol .. she snaps on paparazzi now imagine in a couple more years! She's her Daddy's child.. love it!"

"She is the most beautiful thing ever!!!!!!!!!" added another.

Kardashian West has since posted a video on Twitter explaining that the dress was in fact not a corset.

"This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front," she said in the video. "So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset."

"I would never put my daughter in a corset!" she tweeted as the caption. "It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."

Kardashian West made headlines earlier this week when a photo of her with what appeared to be two white lines on a black table surfaced online. Several social media users believed the reality television star might have been engaging in cocaine use.

"I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick," she tweeted. "That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."

