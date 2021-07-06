Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Skimpy' Outfit To The Vatican

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Twitter/Arcturus6thdimension

Photo Credit: Twitter/Arcturus6thdimension

No stranger to flaunting some skin, Kim Kardashian chose to keep her signature style even as she visited Vatican City in Rome.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was caught on camera stepping out in the streets of Rome in a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress with midsection cutouts. The dress had cutouts in her upper torso and two ovary cutouts, a term inspired by Bella Hadid’s fashion choices.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Deez 2 MFs

Photo Credit: Twitter/Deez 2 MFs

Kim paired the nude and ivory dress with matching nude strappy heels and sunglasses.

The DailyMail highlighted the Vatican’s basic dress code, which is particularly enforced when visiting St. Peter's Basilica and Vatican museums, including the Sistine Chapel. However, Kim did not seem to care either way as she toured the city in her skin-baring skintight dress.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Arcturus6thdimension

Photo Credit: Twitter/Arcturus6thdimension

Earlier in the week, the Skims founder jetted off to Rome where she's been touring the sights with supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lilia Grace, as well as makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

In a post, Kim and her "glam fam" are seen posing at the Colosseum together. The KKW Beauty founder was in a white long sleeve shirt with a keyhole cutout and navy blue high-waisted shorts.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Cammie Bailey

Photo Credit: Twitter/Cammie Bailey

"Glam fam reunited in Rome," Dedivanovic captioned the post.

Sources: InStyle

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

restaurant
Society

Houston Restaurant Accused Of Being 'Racist' Over New Dress Code , Owner Doubles Down

cori
Politics

Congresswoman Rips 4th Of July Celebrations, Claims 'Black People Still Aren’t Free'

judge
Society

Judge Issues Sentence For Man Who Killed His 5-Year-Old Son Over A Slice Of Cheesecake

kim
Social

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Skimpy' Outfit To The Vatican

tshirt
Society

Pennsylvania High School Students Spark Outrage For Wearing ‘Offensive’ T-Shirts

sofia
Social

Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara Turns Heads After Sharing Throwback Bikini Photo

victoria
Social

Victoria Beckham Divides Fans After Sharing 'Controversial' Photo Of David With His Daughter

cleft
Society

After Unkind Comment About Their Baby's Deformity, Stranger's Generosity Gives Parents Hope