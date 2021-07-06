Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Skimpy' Outfit To The Vatican

No stranger to flaunting some skin, Kim Kardashian chose to keep her signature style even as she visited Vatican City in Rome.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was caught on camera stepping out in the streets of Rome in a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress with midsection cutouts. The dress had cutouts in her upper torso and two ovary cutouts, a term inspired by Bella Hadid’s fashion choices.

Kim paired the nude and ivory dress with matching nude strappy heels and sunglasses.

The DailyMail highlighted the Vatican’s basic dress code, which is particularly enforced when visiting St. Peter's Basilica and Vatican museums, including the Sistine Chapel. However, Kim did not seem to care either way as she toured the city in her skin-baring skintight dress.

Earlier in the week, the Skims founder jetted off to Rome where she's been touring the sights with supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lilia Grace, as well as makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

In a post, Kim and her "glam fam" are seen posing at the Colosseum together. The KKW Beauty founder was in a white long sleeve shirt with a keyhole cutout and navy blue high-waisted shorts.

"Glam fam reunited in Rome," Dedivanovic captioned the post.

Sources: InStyle