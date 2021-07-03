Kim Kardashian Divides Fans Over 'Controversial' Outfit In New Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian left fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians confused after she revealed her latest photo shoot outfit. Kim looked stunning in the gorgeous green outfit, but the corset with the athletic cup was not considered fashionable by many fans.

Kim has been known to wear iconic outfits on the show and on the red carpet, even making history with some of her Met Gala outfits – the Thierry Mugler beige wet look corset is one choice many fans remember.

Kim’s designer made it look like she was just walking out of the ocean, with small details in the dress made to resemble droplets.

Despite her numerous iconic looks, Kim has been making questionable fashion choices recently. Some fans have noted Kim’s unflattering fashion choices after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

With the rapper’s input not included, Kim is probably not as invested in her looks as she was before, with some of her social media posts being criticized for showing unflattering looks.

Kim was recently spotted wearing a mismatched pair of pants and shirt, and then she wore a dress which many fans stated looked like a yoga mat and carpet.

In a recent photo shoot, the SKIMS founder wore a green outfit, which beautifully showcased her curvy figure. The outfit featured a green blazer, corset, trousers, and green pointed-toe heels. She had on artsy eye makeup and corkscrew nail art.

However, many of the reality TV’s fans were disappointed to see the corset, a Luis De Javier design.

Some Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans commented that Kim's extended corset looked like a "protector" or an athletic cup, and felt that the corset would have been more flattering if it had ended at Kim's waist and if it wasn't stretched.

Some commenters wrote that the corset was squeezing Kim's body, and looked quite uncomfortable.

One fan commented on Reddit: "I'm just scratching my head at Kim's cooter cup though."

Another wrote, "Oof that boobie is squashed."

A third commented, "I get a 'Madonna trying to still be edgy' vibe from this."

Another fan wrote: "I guess I don't have a fashionable eye bc wtf even is that?"

Some fans have claimed that 40-year-old Kim is trying to show that the Kanye West-Irina Shayk dating rumors are not affecting her. Some think that Kim is trying to look younger and edgy since Irina is a 35-year-old Russian actress and drop-dead gorgeous model.

