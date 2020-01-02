Kid Rock Gets Kicked Off Stage Over His 'Offensive' Rant

The famous Country rocker and rapper Kid Rock was escorted off stage after lashing out vulgar rants against Oprah Winfrey while performing on stage at the Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the report from TMZ Friday, the rocker had been caught in video footage while ranting off his thoughts on stage. Someone from the audience even described him as a "blackout drunk” as he kept repeating offensive slurs all over the event.

"I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck d--- sideways," and “F--- Oprah Winfrey and f--- Kathie Lee Gifford,” he said.

Rock kept yelling rants at Winfrey and other female talk show hosts, before suddenly changing his mind and thinking that he would be accused of being a racist while on show because of his comments.

“I’m not the bad guy in this equation,” Rock continued rambling. “I’m the f–--in’ guy you want, like, hey, he’s pretty cool.”

After his offensive commentary against Winfrey, co-host Joy Behar and TV show host Kathie Lee Gifford, Kid Rock was promptly escorted off the stage by the show’s security team.

The video footage of the event then went viral in just after a few hours.

Rock then posted on a tweet: “people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f--- that and her. End of story."

He also previously shared in 2008 that Oprah Winfrey as his "real-life villain," and that he is “not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."

But this isn’t the first time that the country rapper and rocker lashed out on prominent women of the industry - in fact, he also accused iconic singer Taylor Swift just last August with the comment that she wanted “to be a democrat because she wants to be in the movies.”

